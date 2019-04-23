SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency managers in Summit County are watching the rivers and streams closely as warm temperatures and above average snowpack could lead to serious flooding this spring.
In Summit County, the threat is combined with what avalanches brought down which is blocking local waterways. Trees, brought down during marches historic avalanches, block sections of the Tenmile Creek’s path.
Now, the concern is what else the spring runoff will bring down.
“We are just now, as the snow melts, starting to get a good idea of how much debris is there in that area,” said Brian Bovaird, Summit County’s Emergency Manager.
Most of the runoff ends up filling Dillon reservoir, but that is not designed to stop flooding down stream. It is in place to collect enough water for Denver users.
“We could get a few more storms in before the runoff really starts to happen,” Bovaird added.
RELATED: Colorado Weather: Western Rivers Rising As Snowmelt Accelerates