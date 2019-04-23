Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service is warning of rising water levels on rivers, creeks and streams through the upcoming week in western Colorado and eastern Utah. A mild stretch of weather is accelerating the snowmelt in elevations between 6,000 and 10,000 feet.
There is still a considerable amount of snowpack in the mountains of Colorado with every major river basin running above normal. Some of the deepest snow is in the San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado.
Forecasters currently think most rivers should remain at or just below flood stage but that can change based on any changes in the extended temperature forecast.