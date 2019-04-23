  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alturas News, Mercadies Williams, Ramon Zendejas

ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say the parents of two boys found inside cages bolted to a bedroom wall have been arrested for child endangerment.

Ramon Zendejas and Mercadies Williams (credit: Modoc County Sheriff’s Office)

Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said Tuesday deputies arrested 25-year-old Ramon Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Williams on Friday after deputies found the boys in the cages.

(credit: Modoc County Sheriff’s Office)

Dowdy says deputies went to the home in Tulelake to execute a search warrant for illegal firearms when they found the boys under 2-year-old inside two cribs that were stacked on top of each other and attached to the wall.

(credit: Modoc County Sheriff’s Office)

He says deputies also found three guns, ammunition and evidence of a butane honey oil lab.

The boys were turned over to social services and Zendejas and Williams were arrested on illegal firearms possession and child endangerment charges.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s