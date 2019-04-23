CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Boy Scout Troop 113 is hoping for the safe return of their stolen camping trailer. It disappeared from the parking lot of Smoky Hill United Methodist Church sometime after Monday, April 15 at 8:30 p.m.
“This trailer was very important to us, and we just wish we could have it back,” said Kaleb Moore, Senior Patrol Leader. He and the other scouts spent months raising money to buy the trailer for monthly camping trips.
The troop meets at the church every Monday, and didn’t realize it was gone until they met the following week.
“We are teenagers. We’re younger kids. Why would you steal something from kids?” asked Adeline Hirsch, Senior Patrol leader of Troop 113(G), the new girl division.
It’s described as a silver aluminum Big Horn brand trailer. It is 7-foot-by-14-foot double axel, with large door entry in the back. It has (or had) a large diamond sticker logo on each side with mountains and a skull. “Troop 113 Aurora, Colorado” is also written on the logo.
The trailer also has two dents in the back. The license plate was on the left side on the back: plate XDQ975.
“We’ve taken lots of trips on it, and it’s been through a lot with us the last two years and I’m just really sad that it’s gone,” said Kaleb Moore, Senior Patrol Leader.
Contents of the trailer include shelving, four camping stoves, cooking equipment, two large carports, patrol boxes, propane tanks, lighting, fire pit, axes and tools.
If anyone thinks they might have seen the trailer, please contact the Arapahoe County Sheriffs Office.