DENVER (CBS4)– It was all about pedaling in downtown Denver on Tuesday. But these cyclists didn’t move an inch.
The American Heart Association hosted a stationary cycling relay to encourage people to get out from behind their desks.
Teams had to keep the bike moving for two hours.
Each team was trying to raise at least $1,000 for the American Heart Association.
The money will help with cardiovascular disease research as well as benefit programs that promote healthy living habits and increase awareness of regular exercise.