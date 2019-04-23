Filed Under:American Heart Association, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– It was all about pedaling in downtown Denver on Tuesday. But these cyclists didn’t move an inch.

(credit: CBS)

The American Heart Association hosted a stationary cycling relay to encourage people to get out from behind their desks.

Teams had to keep the bike moving for two hours.

(credit: CBS)

Each team was trying to raise at least $1,000 for the American Heart Association.

(credit: CBS)

The money will help with cardiovascular disease research as well as benefit programs that promote healthy living habits and increase awareness of regular exercise.

(credit: CBS)

