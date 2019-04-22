Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Interstate 25, Thornton News

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado State Patrol officer is recovering from injuries after he was hurt in a crash with a possible drunk driver. The crash happened about 1 a.m. Monday on Interstate 25 at 84th Avenue.

Colorado State Patrol Maj. Steve Garcia tweeted the picture with the caption, “Don’t drive drunk and move over for emergency vehicles.”

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The trooper was hurt in the crash in Thornton and complained of back problems. He is expected to make a full recovery.

There were some lane closures in the area during the crash investigation and cleanup. All lanes were reopened before the Monday morning commute.

The suspect driver has not been identified.

