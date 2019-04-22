Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – RTD started testing its N Line commuter rail line. The line will take commuters from Union Station to Commerce City, Thornton, Northglenn and eventually Adams County, and back.
Right now, the line is operating until the Eastlake-124th Station.
Testing will happen Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Residents can also expect testing on some Saturdays. Crossing attendants will be at the following crossings: Steele Street, Thornton Parkway, 100th, 112th and 124th Avenues.
Residents should expect train horns sounding at those intersections.
RTD offers these safety tips:
- Never trespass on any train track it is illegal and dangerous.
- Cross the tracks only at designated crossings, always follow safety signs and obey warning devices such as flashing red lights and gate arms.
- Stay alert and look both ways for a train you may not hear them coming.
- Never trespass onto construction sites and stay off the train station platforms until they are open to the public.
Additional questions about this project can be directed to Lisa Trujillo, manager of project outreach, at 303-299-2673 or Lisa.Trujillo@rtd-denver.com.
