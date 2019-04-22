  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is working to be more sustainable. In the T-Rex cafe, you’ll find three receptacle bins for composting, recycling and trash.

The museum says this aligns with its mission of being good stewards of the environment and planet.

“Microplastics and plastics in general, single use especially are permeating the earth right now. Anything we can do on a local setting is going to benefit the whole earth,” said Patrick Hartnett, the Museum Food and Beverage Director.

The museum as a whole diverted more than 100 tons of waste last year through recycling and composting.

