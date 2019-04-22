DENVER (CBS4) — Thomas Jefferson High School retired alumnus and Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland’s jersey. Friends and family stood by the 25-year-old as he accepted the honor at an all-school assembly Monday.
Freeland’s number 21 jersey now hangs in the gymnasium next to Spartan alums’ Daniel Graham and Derrick Martin. It’s company he didn’t expect to join so soon.
“I never thought I’d be in this position with my name being in this gymnasium. This early in my career I didn’t expect it,” said Freeland.
None of the current TJHS students were there at the same time as Freeland, but they cheered for him as if he were one of their classmates.
“You don’t get to meet a Rockies player very often, especially coming here to TJ! It’s a part of history, a part of TJ. It’s a big deal,” said TJHS student Maura Goldman.
The 2011 TJHS grad took the time to sign autographs and take pictures with students after the assembly. He hopes the legacy he left will inspire Spartans for years to come.
“Hopefully I can show an image to them that whatever you want to do you can go do it. It’s something I hope kids look up to,” said Freeland.