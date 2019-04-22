Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broomfield City Council will discuss funding for a controversial road project and take public comment on Tuesday. The city councilors will discuss the Jefferson Parkway, set to run from Broomfield to Golden.
Opponents say it’s a public health risk since it will be built near the former Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant.
The Highway Authority says the toll road will complete the beltway around the Denver metro area. It is asking Broomfield for $2.5 million in funding.
The Broomfield City Council will take public comment on the project at its meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.