CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement is keeping a close bird’s eye on drivers heading through the Interstate 25 South Gap Project. They’re using a plane to catch dangerous drivers.

Officers say distracted driving can cause a crash in “the gap” between Castle Rock and Monument which can lead to miles and miles of traffic backup.

“I contacted one driver. He was smoking, holding a cigarette in one hand, holding his dog in the other hand,” said Lt. Chris Washburn, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Colorado State Patrol says officers can see drivers for miles from the air. They then radio to an officer on the ground.

The project will add additional lanes for an 18-mile stretch.

