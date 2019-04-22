Broncos To Announce Some Draft Picks From Mary JaneThe Broncos have released some of their plans for the events surrounding this week's NFL Draft.

Spurs' DeRozan Fined, But Will Play Against Nuggets For Game 5San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for heaving a ball past an official and into the stands of a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets.

Broncos Land Drew Lock, Devin Bush In Peter King's Trade-Filled Mock DraftIn his latest 2019 mock draft, reporter Peter King has the Broncos selecting Michigan inside linebacker Devin Bush with the No. 10 overall pick.

Gray, Rockies Beat Phillies 4-1 For 6th Win In 7 gamesColorado's Jon Gray allowed one hit in six innings, struck out five and walked four to win his second in a row after losing his first three decisions.

Rockies' Winning Streak Hits Speed Bump Against PhilliesPhil Gosselin grew up winning imaginary games for the Philadelphia Phillies. When his chance came as a major leaguer, the hometown kid came through.

Blackmon's 2-Run HR In 12th Lifts Rockies Past Phillies 4-3With one final swing, Charlie Blackmon went from worrying about a game-ending strikeout to celebrating a game-winning home run.