  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.

Freeland pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings Thursday is a 6-2 win over Philadelphia. The 25-year-old’s outing was cut short after 86 pitches because of the blister.

DENVER, CO – APRIL 8: Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland #21 looks out from the dugout between innings of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on April 8, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Left-hander Tyler Anderson was activated from the injured list to start Monday against Washington.

Anderson had not pitched since April 5 because of left knee inflammation, which has caused three of his five trips to the disabled list/injured list.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s