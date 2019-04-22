  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Dieter Kowalski


(CBS4) – A man living in Denver was killed in the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka. Dieter Kowalski was in Colombo Sunday when at least nine bombs tore through churches and hotels in three Sri Lankan cities.

Dieter Kowalski (credit: Facebook)

Kowalski worked for an education company called Pearson. Pearson’s CEO sent a memo to the staff saying Kowalski had just arrived to his hotel when he was killed in an explosion.

He was a leader with the operational technical services team and was traveling there for work.

