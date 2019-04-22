Comments
(CBS4) – A man living in Denver was killed in the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka. Dieter Kowalski was in Colombo Sunday when at least nine bombs tore through churches and hotels in three Sri Lankan cities.
(CBS4) – A man living in Denver was killed in the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka. Dieter Kowalski was in Colombo Sunday when at least nine bombs tore through churches and hotels in three Sri Lankan cities.
Kowalski worked for an education company called Pearson. Pearson’s CEO sent a memo to the staff saying Kowalski had just arrived to his hotel when he was killed in an explosion.
He was a leader with the operational technical services team and was traveling there for work.