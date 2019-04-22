DENVER (CBS4) – The official rain gauge for Denver located at DIA recorded 0.83″ of rain on Sunday. This was the most daily rainfall recorded in Denver since September 23, 2017 when DIA had 0.83″. In other words, Sunday was the wettest day in Denver in more than 18 months.
The impressive rain total was largely because of a thunderstorm that passed directly over DIA around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The storm dropped a torrential amount of rain over a small area in a very brief period of time.
No other rain gauge on the Front Range other than Brighton and Hudson area came close to measuring as much as rain as the airport did on Sunday.
The total official rainfall in Denver this month is now up to 1.10″ which is normal through April 21. For the year our total is now 3.96″ which is is more than an inch above normal through the middle of April. Denver typically sees about 14.30″ of liquid precipitation year based on the 1981-2010 average.