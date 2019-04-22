DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver wants to build a new park in the University Hills neighborhood — on Iliff Avenue near Colorado Boulevard. First, it has to ask city council for approval to buy the land.
They will approach the council at its meeting on Tuesday.
This is the first piece of land purchased using revenue from the 2A parks sales tax which voters approved last November.
“Eighty-six percent of Denver residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park or open space, and we will continue to work hard to increase that number by looking for opportunities to acquire additional parkland and open space,” said Happy Haynes, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation.
The property is 82,985 square feet at 4301 and 4307 E. Iliff Avenue.
“Additional park access in the University Hills North neighborhood is critical to supporting an active, healthy lifestyle for the residents who live there toda,” said Kendra Black, City Councilwoman, District 4.