NEW YORK (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for heaving a ball past an official and into the stands of a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets. The fine was handed down Sunday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.
DeRozan was not suspended and will play Tuesday night in Game 5 in Denver.
The incident occurred with about 5 minutes remaining in the Spurs’ 117-103 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday night that tied the series at 2-2. DeRozan was called for an offensive foul against Denver’s Gary Harris and responded by whipping the ball in the general direction of the referee. He received a technical foul and was ejected.
DeRozan said afterward that he was frustrated by what he thought was a bad call.
Game 5’s tipoff is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The best-of-seven series is tied two games apiece.
