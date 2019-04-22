Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado artists celebrated Earth Day with specialized sculptures created by Mother Nature.
DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado artists celebrated Earth Day with specialized sculptures created by Mother Nature.
Abhi Sharivasta takes a unique look at what Mother Nature has to offer and turns it into works of art.
“(Mother Nature) is an artist. And my work is a proof of her art,” he said.
Contact Abhi about his pieces at abhi.dhruv@gmail.com or at 720-371-6968 or visit Facebook.com/green.sculptures.