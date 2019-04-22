Gray, Rockies Beat Phillies 4-1 For 6th Win In 7 gamesColorado's Jon Gray allowed one hit in six innings, struck out five and walked four to win his second in a row after losing his first three decisions.

Rockies' Winning Streak Hits Speed Bump Against PhilliesPhil Gosselin grew up winning imaginary games for the Philadelphia Phillies. When his chance came as a major leaguer, the hometown kid came through.

Nuggets Get Rare Win In San Antonio, Tie Series With Spurs 117-103Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-103 on Saturday night, rebounding from a flat performance tie the first-round series at two games apiece.

Blackmon's 2-Run HR In 12th Lifts Rockies Past Phillies 4-3With one final swing, Charlie Blackmon went from worrying about a game-ending strikeout to celebrating a game-winning home run.

Avs Eliminate Flames 5-1 In Game 5 To Win The Playoff Series, Advance To 2nd RoundColin Wilson and Mikko Rantanen each had two goals and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 in Game 5.

Mock Draft Round-Up: Who Do The Experts Have The Broncos Taking At No. 10?There's only a week left before the draft, so who are the Broncos expected to take with the 10th overall pick?