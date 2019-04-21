  • CBS4On Air

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Westminster responded to a house fire on Zuni Street near 84th Avenue. Residents woke up to the sound of smoke alarms sounding.

They escaped before calling 911. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it caused more extensive damage.

Officials say this incident highlights the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

LINK: National Fire Protection Association Smoke Alarm Tips

