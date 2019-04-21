Comments
(CBS4) – More ski areas are turning off their lifts for the season on Easter Sunday. Those include Winter Park Resort where skiers and boarders are having a fun final day on the slopes with Spring Splash.
While Winter Park closes Sunday, Mary Jane will stay open a little while longer until May 12.
Copper Mountain is also closing out with its own retro shred-a-thon. People are encouraged to wear throwback gear and join the party to raise money for injured mountain action sports athletes.
Aspen Mountain, Eldora, Aspen/Snowmass, and Wolf Creek also close this weekend.
Loveland Ski Area is expected to close May 5. Breckenridge is expected to stay open until May 27. Arapahoe Basin is expected to close June 6.