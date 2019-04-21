  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aspen Mountain Ski Resort, Aspen/Snowmass, Closing Day, Copper Mountain, Eldora Ski Area, Skiing, Winter Park Resort, Wolf Creek Ski Area

(CBS4) – More ski areas are turning off their lifts for the season on Easter Sunday. Those include Winter Park Resort where skiers and boarders are having a fun final day on the slopes with Spring Splash.

(credit: Winter Park Resort)

While Winter Park closes Sunday, Mary Jane will stay open a little while longer until May 12.

Copper Mountain is also closing out with its own retro shred-a-thon. People are encouraged to wear throwback gear and join the party to raise money for injured mountain action sports athletes.

(credit: Copper Mountain/Ian Macy)

Aspen Mountain, Eldora, Aspen/Snowmass, and Wolf Creek also close this weekend.

Loveland Ski Area is expected to close May 5. Breckenridge is expected to stay open until May 27. Arapahoe Basin is expected to close June 6.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s