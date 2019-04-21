Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Partnership is asking for artists to help brighten up the 16th Street Mall. Five colorful pianos will line the pedestrian mall as part of the “Your Keys to the City” program.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Partnership is asking for artists to help brighten up the 16th Street Mall. Five colorful pianos will line the pedestrian mall as part of the “Your Keys to the City” program.
Anyone can apply to paint the pianos so visitors can enjoy the sights and sounds all summer long.
Designs can be submitted before May 3. All applications will be reviewed on May 6, in which five artists will then be selected.
LINK: Your Keys To The City