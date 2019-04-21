  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMMotown 60: A Grammy Celebration
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Downtown Denver Partnership, Piano Painting, Your Keys to the City


DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Partnership is asking for artists to help brighten up the 16th Street Mall. Five colorful pianos will line the pedestrian mall as part of the “Your Keys to the City” program.

(credit: Downtown Denver Partnership)

Anyone can apply to paint the pianos so visitors can enjoy the sights and sounds all summer long.

(credit: Downtown Denver Partnership)

(credit: Downtown Denver Partnership)

Designs can be submitted before May 3. All applications will be reviewed on May 6, in which five artists will then be selected.

LINK: Your Keys To The City

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s