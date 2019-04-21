  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman who was separated from her brother in foster care now has a mission to help make sure siblings can stay together. She’s supporting a bill which creates a foster siblings bill of rights.

Dominique Mallard (credit: CBS)

The bill was brought forward by current and former foster children. It gives an adult sibling of a foster child the right to be considered as a foster care or adoptive parent.

State lawmakers read a letter by Dominique Mallard about her separation from her little brother.

(credit: CBS)

“I couldn’t even see him one last time, hug him or kiss his forehead and tell him I loved him and that everything will be okay,” a state lawmaker read.

(credit: CBS)

The bill codifies a current law barring case workers from punishing a child by not allowing them to visit their sibling.

The bill passed the House unanimously and is headed to the Senate.

