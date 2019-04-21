MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of people got up early to attend the annual sunrise Easter service held at Red Rocks Amphitheater. For 72 consecutive years the Colorado Council of Churches has organized on the event.
“This is my first time,” said Mike Stetzel.
Doors for the service open at 4:30 A.M., Mike says he arrived at 5:30 A.M. and the place was already packed. According to the Colorado Council of Churches, 11,000 people attended the service in 2018. A total number for 2019 hasn’t been given, yet.
“It’s beautiful, I mean Easter morning sunrise, Red Rocks, over the city, it’s a beautiful way to celebrate the Risen Lord, and yeah, it’s wonderful to be here,” said Mike.
There was familiar music and a reading from scripture, and a beautiful Colorado sunrise.
“We’re late to the game, but definitely a tradition moving forward,” said Mike.
For Mike, this will be a new tradition. For Victoria Martysh and Bogatiy, who are originally from the Ukraine, this was a long time coming.
“We were planning to do it 25 years (ago) and finally we made it, we’re here,” said Bogatiy.
“To come here to get together with other outstanding people of Colorado, just happy to say all together, Happy Easter Colorado,” said Victoria.