DENVER (CBS4) – A cool and unsettled weather pattern will control the weather across Colorado for the first few days of the new week. It’s all thanks to a large, disorganized area of low pressure spinning in the atmosphere.
By this afternoon and evening we’ll see widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms. Some places on the northeast plains could pick up as much as an inch of rain under the heavier bands of precipitation.
There is also a very small chance for some hail to develop with thunderstorms east of Interstate 25.
We have a warm air mass in place so any snow will be confined to elevations above 10,000 feet until tonight when the snow level could drop as low as 6,500 feet before sunrise tomorrow. If that happens any accumulation should be confined to the grassy areas.
Monday will be cool and unsettled with an ongoing chance for showers. Warmer and drier weather will move into the state starting Tuesday.