Filed Under:Cristopher Ramirez, D.R. Horton, Poudre Fire Authority, Trench Collapse, Windsor News


WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A contractor killed when a trench collapsed on top of him was laid to rest on Sunday.

(credit: Poudre Fire)

The family of Cristopher Ramirez shared somber moments with each other when remembering him. Ramirez was one of two contractors installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood.

Cristopher Ramirez (credit: gofundme.com)

They died Tuesday night. Firefighters say they were buried alive after a working trench collapsed.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family of Cristopher Ramirez and the family of Jorge Baez Valadez.

