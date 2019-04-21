Comments
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A contractor killed when a trench collapsed on top of him was laid to rest on Sunday.
The family of Cristopher Ramirez shared somber moments with each other when remembering him. Ramirez was one of two contractors installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood.
They died Tuesday night. Firefighters say they were buried alive after a working trench collapsed.
GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family of Cristopher Ramirez and the family of Jorge Baez Valadez.