COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Prom night ended in a crash for a group a teenagers in Colorado Springs. Police responded to the crash that happened before midnight on Saturday at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Beverly Street.
Three teens who left the dance crashed into a car with two adults. The adults had to be extricated from the vehicle because of the extensive damage.
Everyone went to the hospital, but officials say their injuries are not severe.
Details about what caused the crash have not been released.