Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say there weren’t any serious incidents during Saturday’s 4/20 Festival at Civic Center Park. They say there were a number of medical calls, however.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say there weren’t any serious incidents during Saturday’s 4/20 Festival at Civic Center Park. They say there were a number of medical calls, however.
Seven people were arrested, and 33 people were cited for various offenses.
Thousands of people gathered at the park for the unofficial marijuana holiday party. The event featured rapper T.I. and many booths from local restaurants and businesses.
For some, it took about an hour to get inside.
“I’m enjoying a lot of it, everyone’s on the same page, it’s nice. Nice people here,” one attendee said.
PHOTO GALLERY: 2019 4/20 Festival
An official head count has not been released.