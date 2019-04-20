DENVER (CBS4) – Much of Colorado enjoyed a stunning sunrise Saturday morning thanks to some mid and high level clouds passing through. The clouds were courtesy of increasing moisture from the west ahead of the next storm system.
Saturday will feature temperatures well above normal for this time of year with some places along and east of Interstate 25 climbing to near record highs. Denver has a chance to hit 80°F for the first time this year at the airport.
If you are heading to the Rockies game it looks dry and mild this evening.
Conditions will change for Sunday as a storm system moves into Colorado. It will bring a chance for scattered sprinkles or even a few light rain showers for sunrise Easter services although I think most people will be dry.
However rain chances will increase significantly by Sunday afternoon and evening with widespread showers and thunderstorms. There will be some snow above 10,000 feet. By Sunday night the snow levels will drop as low as 6,000 feet with a few inches possible in some areas.
It will stay cool and unsettled for Monday and Tuesday with warmer weather expected by Wednesday.