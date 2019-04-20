  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aiden Cimbura, ALS, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Barry Sopinksky, Lou Gehrig's Disease


DENVER (CBS4) – Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Right now there is no cure.

The average life expectancy is two-to-five years from the time of diagnosis.

Aiden Cimbura joined CBS4 This Morning to talk about their fight to see that change.

LINK: Death Ride Tour

