LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Some current Columbine High School students were among those who took time to help clean up the Columbine Memorial Garden on Saturday morning — the 20th anniversary of the shooting.
The event was part of Columbine’s Day of Service.
Community members gathered at the garden at Ken Caryl Middle School in Littleton which was created for everyone impacted by the 1999 tragedy.
