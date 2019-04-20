WATCH LIVEColumbine Remembrance Ceremony
Filed Under:Columbine Legacy, Columbine Memorial Garden, Littleton News


LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Some current Columbine High School students were among those who took time to help clean up the Columbine Memorial Garden on Saturday morning — the 20th anniversary of the shooting.

The event was part of Columbine’s Day of Service.

Community members gathered at the garden at Ken Caryl Middle School in Littleton which was created for everyone impacted by the 1999 tragedy.

RELATED: Community Gathers At Columbine Memorial Ahead Of Somber 20th Anniversary

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s