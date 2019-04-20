Filed Under:Children's Museum, Earth Day

DENVER (CBS4) – Visitors at the Children’s Museum in Denver got to take part in a “Party for our Planet” on Saturday. It was a day full of earth-themed events at the museum.

Monday is Earth Day.

There were plenty of games and different exhibits set up for children and their parents to learn more about our environment.

“We’re learning about how nature forms and like how we can save our planet,” said one child.

Guests were also encourage to bring beverage cans, as the museum has a program that uses funds from recycled cans to plant trees around the museum.

