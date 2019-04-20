  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:2019 Mile High 420 Fest, CDOT, Civice Center Park, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – As tens of thousands of people pile into Civic Center Park to celebrate 4/20, the Colorado Department of Transportation wants to take the opportunity to talk about driving while impaired by marijuana.

The agency set up a “Conversation Station” at the 2019 Mile High 420 Fest. There, festival attendees can record videos of their views on marijuana and driving.

(credit: CBS)

CDOT also hopes to get some feedback about their campaign, The Cannabis Conversation, and messages about not driving while impaired.

“From 2017 to 2018, the Colorado State Patrol (CPS) noted a 25 percent increase in marijuana DUI citations. In 2018, more than 20 percent of all DUI citations by CPS involved marijuana,” the agency stated in a news release.

The hope is for potential solutions gathered from the input given.

The agency, Lyft and the Marijuana Industry Group is offering a $4.20 discount on Lyft rides for all Coloradans across the state on Saturday. Use code 420CO19 in the Lyft app.

