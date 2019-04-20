DENVER (CBS4) – As tens of thousands of people pile into Civic Center Park to celebrate 4/20, the Colorado Department of Transportation wants to take the opportunity to talk about driving while impaired by marijuana.
The agency set up a “Conversation Station” at the 2019 Mile High 420 Fest. There, festival attendees can record videos of their views on marijuana and driving.
CDOT also hopes to get some feedback about their campaign, The Cannabis Conversation, and messages about not driving while impaired.
“From 2017 to 2018, the Colorado State Patrol (CPS) noted a 25 percent increase in marijuana DUI citations. In 2018, more than 20 percent of all DUI citations by CPS involved marijuana,” the agency stated in a news release.
The hope is for potential solutions gathered from the input given.
The agency, Lyft and the Marijuana Industry Group is offering a $4.20 discount on Lyft rides for all Coloradans across the state on Saturday. Use code 420CO19 in the Lyft app.