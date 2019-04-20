Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver International Airport turned off the 1,000-foot-long stretch of LED poles after technical problems caused them to go dark. The $14 million display was built by Panasonic in 2017.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver International Airport turned off the 1,000-foot-long stretch of LED poles after technical problems caused them to go dark. The $14 million display was built by Panasonic in 2017.
The lights will turn on and off as the company test the display to figure out a remedy. It’s not clear how long that will take.
RELATED: DIA Terminal Project Completion Pushed Back To 2023
Meanwhile, the Pikes Peak Economy Lot is now closed for travelers at DIA. It will undergo $21 million worth of improvements.
It will be repaved, the shuttle bus shelters will be moved for a more efficient bus route also while being heated and air conditioned.
Work should last through the fall.
The Mt. Elbert Shuttle Lot will serve as the airport’s primary lot.