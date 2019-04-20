Blackmon's 2-Run HR In 12th Lifts Rockies Past Phillies 4-3With one final swing, Charlie Blackmon went from worrying about a game-ending strikeout to celebrating a game-winning home run.

Avs Eliminate Flames 5-1 In Game 5 To Win The Playoff Series, Advance To 2nd RoundColin Wilson and Mikko Rantanen each had two goals and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 in Game 5.

Mock Draft Round-Up: Who Do The Experts Have The Broncos Taking At No. 10?There's only a week left before the draft, so who are the Broncos expected to take with the 10th overall pick?

Broncos Draft Rumors: Tight End T.J. Hockenson A Potential Target?The draft is just a week away, and the latest rumor has the Broncos looking to improve their options at tight end.

State Lawmakers Debate Whether To Allow Sports BettingState lawmakers are debating whether to allow sports betting in Colorado. The Supreme Court recently lifted a ban on sports betting, which clears the way for individual states to legalize it.

Jokic Scores 22, But Nuggets Lose Game 3 To SpursNikola Jokic had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Denver. Game 4 is Saturday in San Antonio, where the Spurs are 3-0 against the Nuggets this season.