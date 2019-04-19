Menu
Injured Paraglider In 'Good Spirits'
The paraglider crashed on Lookout Mountain.
40 minutes ago
Suspect Arrested In Deadly Stabbing
Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing in Aurora. Matthew Nagel, 21, is facing a charge of first degree murder. Matt Yurus reports.
44 minutes ago
Convicted Of Hate Crime: Ryan Austin Lee Chased Family With Hammer
A man who yelled racial slurs while he chased a family through a Denver park with a hammer has been convicted on hate crime charges. Matt Yurus reports.
2 hours ago
RTD's G Line: Quiet Zones In Effect In Arvada And Wheat Ridge
In Arvada and Wheat Ridge, people living near RTD's G Line train can look forward to some peace and quiet.
2 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Brighton 27J Schools Put On Lockdown
During an investigation at Brighton High School on Friday afternoon, all Brighton 27J schools were placed on lockdown. Authorities told CBS4 they were investigating a tip.
No Weapon Found At Carmody Middle School In Lakewood
No weapon was found at Carmody Middle School during a search on Friday. That investigation prompted a lockout status for most of the afternoon.
Crashed Paraglider Said To Be In 'Good Spirits'
The paraglider who crashed on Lookout Mountain on Thursday afternoon is said to be in "good spirits."
Meow Wolf's Kaleidoscape
Latest Weather
Denver Weather: Rain On Easter Should Arrive After Red Rocks Sunrise Service
The weather during the annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks tends to vary significantly from year to year. This year will be no exception.
Pink Moon To Illuminate The Skies On Friday
April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, is set to premiere on Friday.
Denver Weather: Near Record Heat Before Deluge Of Rain In Some Areas
High pressure moving across the Rocky Mountain region on Friday will bring sunny skies, light winds, and warmer than normal temperatures statewide. A big change will arrive for the second half of the holiday weekend.
Latest Sports
Mock Draft Round-Up: Who Do The Experts Have The Broncos Taking At No. 10?
There's only a week left before the draft, so who are the Broncos expected to take with the 10th overall pick?
Broncos Draft Rumors: Tight End T.J. Hockenson A Potential Target?
The draft is just a week away, and the latest rumor has the Broncos looking to improve their options at tight end.
State Lawmakers Debate Whether To Allow Sports Betting
State lawmakers are debating whether to allow sports betting in Colorado. The Supreme Court recently lifted a ban on sports betting, which clears the way for individual states to legalize it.
Jokic Scores 22, But Nuggets Lose Game 3 To Spurs
Nikola Jokic had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Denver. Game 4 is Saturday in San Antonio, where the Spurs are 3-0 against the Nuggets this season.
McMahon Homers Twice, Rockies Beat Phillies 6-2
Ryan McMahon homered twice and had five RBIs in his return to the lineup and Kyle Freeland pitched six scoreless innings as the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 Thursday night.
AP Prediction: Expect John Elway To Draft A Defensive Stud Again In First Round
The Denver Broncos boss hasn't spent nearly as much time scouting this year's crop of quarterbacks as he did last year's superior group.
Top Spots Around Denver
Denver's Top 4 Bookstores To Visit Now
Sometimes you just need to hide away in a bookstore and browse all the stacks. You can find plenty of hands-on options in these stores.
The 4 Best Brazilian Restaurants In Denver
From tantalizing seafood to sizzling steaks, the food of Brazil offers a wide variety of tastes and textures. Check out the options at these restaurants.
Jonesing For Poke? Check Out Denver's Top 3 Spots
Poke is a main dish of Hawaiian cuisine, raw fish served either as an appetizer or a main dish. These spots serve up refreshing versions.
Denver's 3 Best CrossFit Gyms
CrossFit is a popular, high-intensity training program. So where's the best spot to pick up the weights?
Explore The 4 Most Popular Spots In Denver's Washington Park Neighborhood
There's a lot more to the Wash Park neighborhood than just the park. Check out these favorite spots.
The 4 Top Spots For Antiques Aficionados In Denver
Love finding the perfect antique in Denver for your home? Or how about as an unexpected gift? Check out these spots for one-of-a-kind finds.
Stream The RBC Heritage
April 19, 2019 at 3:10 pm
Filed Under:
cbssports.com
,
Dustin Johnson
,
Harbour Town Golf Links
,
RBC Heritage