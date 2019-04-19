(CBS4) — Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren passed away “quietly and peacefully” Thursday night, family members said. She was 92.
Lorraine and Ed Warren founded the New England Society for Psychic Research in 1952, and investigated some of the most famous cases of suspected paranormal activity — including The Amityville Horror.
Films in The Conjuring and Annabelle universe are based on cases the Warrens studied. Actress Vera Farmiga, who played Lorraine Warren, paid her respects in a message on Twitter.
The Annabelle doll is real — and is kept in The Warrens Occult Museum. The museum claims to house “the largest array of obscure and haunted artifacts” including “items used in extremely dangerous occult activities and diabolical practices around the world.”
Ed and Lorraine Warren appeared in “The World’s Scariest Ghosts Caught on Tape.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=64&v=b8WVg47kiok