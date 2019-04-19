  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The paraglider who crashed on Lookout Mountain on Thursday afternoon is said to be in “good spirits.” Rescue crews rushed to help the man who crashed below the Colorado School of Mines “M” sign.

(credit: CBS)

Golden Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene about 1:17 p.m. Thursday where they found the man conscious and breathing but with multiple injuries. He was rushed to the hospital.

(credit: CBS)

He crashed about 100 yards below the Colorado School of Mines “M” on the side of Lookout Mountain.

(credit: CBS)

Golden Police, Foothills Fire, Highland Rescue, JeffCo Open Space and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the rescue.

