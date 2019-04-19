Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing in Aurora. Matthew Nagel, 21, is facing a charge of first degree murder.
The victim was stabbed on East Colfax Avenue, near Dayton Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
Aurora police officers tried to give the man lifesaving measures until an ambulance showed up. The man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. Police have not identified the victim.
Police ask that if you saw the stabbing happen or know anything about the incident to call Aurora Police Agent Heath Graw at 303-739-6213. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).