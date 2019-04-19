DENVER (CBS4) – More than 600 stakeholders of affordable housing gathered with ideas on Friday as part of the 5th annual Denver Housing Forum. The mission is to come up with a plan that will allow more affordable housing for residents in our city.

“The challenges we face in these areas are not unique to our city, and they are not unique to times of economic hardship or historic prosperity,” Mayor Michael Hancock said. “Every Denver resident deserves the opportunity to have a home in our great city.”

The event also featured several keynote speakers, one of whom experienced homelessness herself and is now the program administrator for Denver Human Services. A captivated audience watched as Marsha Brown shared her story of triumph.

“It’s amazing, this journey we call life. I mean, I could not have imagined the opportunity to be on the stage to share this journey,” Brown said joyfully.

She became homeless after tragedy suddenly struck her life as a nonprofit business owner years ago.

“I got that phone call on Friday night that said my son was in a (car accident),” explained Brown. “This is the one time I felt powerless. Instantly I closed my doors and became a full-time caregiver and one day we just didn’t have any more money. There’s no handbook on what happens when challenges come along.”

Brown says DHS staff saved her life. And the first step was just reaching out for help.

“Don’t give up hope. If you say you need help, somebody might help you,” she said.

That hope also propels her forward daily as she serves others. Brown now knows it’s her life’s mission to share her story and give back, because she’s been through such hardship.

“I mentor quite a few young ladies today. And I tell them, ‘Just go. Give it your best shot.’ And lo and behold, something great happens! Kind words go a long way.”

Hancock also announced a new $15.7 million agency link to housing and homelessness services.