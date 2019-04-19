  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers noticed a big change at Interstate 70 and Colorado Boulevard on Friday morning. It’s part of a change to make traffic flow easier in that area as part of the Central 70 Project.

(credit: CBS)

Drivers traveling eastbound I-70 from southbound Colorado Boulevard will turn left instead of taking the loop ramp that was the outdated cloverleaf.

The new ramp opened Friday morning.

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Department of Transportation says there is plenty of signage in the area so drivers won’t be confused.

CDOT says getting rid of the curved ramp is not only safer but should help reduce traffic congestion.

