



– Three Girl Scout Cadettes from Aurora set a goal to make hospital visits a little easier for patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado. On Friday, they loaded three red wagons with dozens of colorful capes, the kind you would find on someone brave.

Someone like 2-year-old Brynleigh. Her mother, Rebecca Dudley, says they went from testing at the hospital to staying there, in just a few days.

“It happened really fast. So I’ve known for the last year there was something going on, but I wasn’t sure until we did a sleep study and they said she needs emergency surgery,” Dudley said.

Brynleigh had to have her tonsils removed but will be back at home in no time. For someone so small even a short stay in the hospital can be a little scary.

“If they had a cape on their back to feel like superheroes, they might feel better and stronger and easier to fight,” Girl Scout Blen Bogale said.

Bogale, Lena Rasch and Maddie Redmond are all members of the same Girl Scout troop.

CBS4 introduced the trio last September, when they started working on a project to earn their Silver Award, the second-highest award of the Girl Scouts of the USA.

Together they designed the pattern for the capes, picked out the fabric and with the help of the community, sewed superhero capes for sick children.

“They can make them feel strong like they can do anything in this world,” Rasch said.

With more than 200 hundred capes delivered, from Star Wars and Harry Potter, Batman and Broncos to Minnie Mouse and Frozen, there is almost too many to choose from.

“You want this one? Or that one?” a hospital volunteer asked Brynleigh.

She settled on unicorns, and while she and hundreds of other patients are already superheroes, now they have the cape to prove it.

“Who doesn’t love a cape and a superhero?” Dudley smiled.