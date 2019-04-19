Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Rescue Mission and Volunteers of America helped hundreds celebrate the Easter holiday a little early on Friday. They served a holiday meal at the Lawrence Street shelter downtown.
“Not only does it give them confidence and protection from the elements, it gives them a sense of dignity to have a fresh new pair of shoes. It’s really awesome to provide them that,” said Denver Rescue Mission spokeswoman Nicole Tschette.
They were also treated to a foot-washing tradition, medical checkup and new shoes. Runner’s Roost and New Balance donated 1,000 pairs of sneakers and volunteers helped hand out the shoes.
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Rescue Mission and Volunteers of America helped hundreds celebrate the Easter holiday a little early on Friday. They served a holiday meal at the Lawrence Street shelter downtown.
“Not only does it give them confidence and protection from the elements, it gives them a sense of dignity to have a fresh new pair of shoes. It’s really awesome to provide them that,” said Denver Rescue Mission spokeswoman Nicole Tschette.
They were also treated to a foot-washing tradition, medical checkup and new shoes. Runner’s Roost and New Balance donated 1,000 pairs of sneakers and volunteers helped hand out the shoes.