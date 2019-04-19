  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Rescue Mission and Volunteers of America helped hundreds celebrate the Easter holiday a little early on Friday. They served a holiday meal at the Lawrence Street shelter downtown.

(credit: CBS)


“Not only does it give them confidence and protection from the elements, it gives them a sense of dignity to have a fresh new pair of shoes. It’s really awesome to provide them that,” said Denver Rescue Mission spokeswoman Nicole Tschette.

(credit: CBS)

They were also treated to a foot-washing tradition, medical checkup and new shoes. Runner’s Roost and New Balance donated 1,000 pairs of sneakers and volunteers helped hand out the shoes.

(credit: CBS)

