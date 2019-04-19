



– The life and work of Denver man Darcy Belanger is being honored after his death. He was one of the 157 victims of the 737 Max 8 jet crash in Ethiopia in March.

Darcy was in Africa on a charity mission. Now, businesses in the Stanley Marketplace are working to continue his legacy.

Aime Belanger says her husband Darcy was the type of person who loved to give back and inspired others to do the same.

“When he meets somebody he really patiently gets to know who they are. Everything about them in a way that will inspire them to be a better version of themselves,” said Aime.

Darcy was hoping to convince them to create an environmental protection zone in the arctic, but the flight he was on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed shortly after takeoff.

“I’m really honored and blessed that my husband chose me to move through this journey of life together. It may have been short but it was great,” Aime.

At the time, she managed Kindness Yoga in the Stanley Marketplace. Now her friends and coworkers want to do something to honor her husband. They are holding a donation-based yoga session on Saturday, April 20. All of the money collected will go to the cause Darcy was advocating for when he died.

“It’s a way for all of us as yogis to help the greater population come into themselves,” said Aime.

In addition, stores in the Stanley Marketplace are donating part of their sales from Saturday. Aime says she is surprised and honored by the support she’s been given and wants to use it to advocate for Darcy’s cause even though he is gone.

“I didn’t ask for flowers or for gifts… this was part of my husband’s legacy.”

