WINDSOR, Colo. (AP) – Federal officials are investigating the deaths of two workers who were trapped for hours in a collapsed trench in Windsor. The Greeley Tribune reports that the Denver-area office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed Thursday it was investigating the deaths but declined further comment.

Cristopher Ramirez (credit: gofundme.com)

Cristopher Ramirez, 26, of Boulder, and Jorge Baez Valadez, 41, of Denver were installing sewer pipe Tuesday in a 15-foot deep trench near the intersection of Camberly and Whiteley drives when it gave way. They were buried in dirt and were dead when emergency crews reached them.

Jorge Baez Valadez (credit: gofundme.com)

Crews had used a PVC pipe to communicate with one of the men during the rescue effort.

(credit: Poudre Fire)

According to an OSHA factsheet, trenches 5 feet or deeper require some kind of protective system unless the excavation is being done in stable rock.

RELATED: Poudre Fire Authority Says Retaining Walls Were Not Being Used Where Men Were Buried

Additional Resources

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family of Cristopher Ramirez and the family of Jorge Baez Valadez.

