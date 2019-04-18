Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead after being stabbed in Aurora. It happened along Colfax Avenue, east of Dayton Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Aurora police officers tried to give the man lifesaving measures until an ambulance showed up. The man died at the hospital.

One person is being question for the crime.

“While checking the area for evidence witnesses did locate a person of interest. This person of interest is currently being interviewed at our headquarters station by our major crimes unit,” said Aurora police spokesman Matthew Longshore.

Police ask that if you saw the stabbing happen or know anything about the incident to give them a call.

