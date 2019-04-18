



– The family of Columbine High School junior Rachel Scott, who died at the hands of gunmen on April 20, 1999, took her death in the tragedy as an opportunity to help others. They founded Rachel’s Challenge, a program that has spread from Colorado to the nation and even other countries designed to spread a positive message.

The message is spelled out by her older sister Dana.

“Rachel really did care about other people, she understood the power that a simple act of kindness can have,” she explained in a video about Rachel’s Challenge. “After we lost Rachel, it was like we discovered this whole side of her we had never seen before.”

Perhaps fittingly that other side was discovered, in part, on the back of a piece of furniture where a hand-print of Rachel’s was found.

Darrell Scott, Rachel’s father told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “When she was 13 years old she drew an outline of her hands on back of her dresser and wrote inside of the hands, ‘These hands belong to Rachel Joy Scott and someday will touch millions of peoples’ hearts.’”

After her death her family started Rachel’s Challenge to carry out the teachings of her creed that states, “If one goes out of their way to show compassion it will start a chain reaction.”

One they believe that will reduce bullying, harassment and violence.

Rachel’s father summed up it this way, “It’s a program about kindness, compassion, forgiveness, connection, helping children connect with one another.”

The program involves more than 50 presenters who visit schools and other groups. They put on assemblies, training activities, service club events and more meant to spread their positive message.

Rachel’s Challenge has reached 28 million people according to Darrell Scott. It all began when he appeared before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee in Washington, DC not long after the death of his daughter. His statement was put on the internet and speaking engagements began to pour in.

Scott says he knows of several school shootings that were prevented as a result of the program. Some involved turning in students who planned violence. He estimates more than 150 suicides year have been prevented.

He says, he too, has been changed by the stories he has heard. He has taken Rachel’s message to the White House- twice. The more recent visit involved survivors of the Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. He says the advice he gives is to choose forgiveness, focus on the positive, not the negative.

Rachel’s brother Craig was also at Columbine the day of the shooting. He survived by hiding under a library table.

Two students next to him were shot to death. After being part of Rachel’s Challenge, he has now started another program called Value Up.

It also involves spreading a positive message through hour-long assemblies to full-day events.

“I have a message of valuing yourself and valuing others and choosing things that match those values. It definitely came from Columbine,” he said, adding, “When people say, ‘Why did Columbine happen?’ I say, ‘Did you ever get so angry you wanted to do something violent?’”

Rachel wrote her message in a diary recovered after she died, as her sister Dana looks at it, “Through her writing she’s inspired each and every one of us to make every day count.”

LINKS: Rachel’s Challenge | Value Up