Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for information about three deer that were illegally killed in Weld County. The deer were shot and left to waste just north of Milliken at Weld County Road 25 and the Big Thompson River around 3 a.m. on the morning of April 6.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for information about three deer that were illegally killed in Weld County. The deer were shot and left to waste just north of Milliken at Weld County Road 25 and the Big Thompson River around 3 a.m. on the morning of April 6.
CPW says a man driving a light gray, mid-2000s Dodge 1500 pick-up was reported in the area at the time. The man was reported to be driving erratically.
If anyone has any information they can call the CPW office in Fort Collins at 970-472-4300, or contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 1-877-265-6648, or via email at game.thief@state.co.us. Callers do not have to reveal their names or testify in court.