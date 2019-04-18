Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– New Belgium opened its new location in Concourse B at Denver International Airport on Thursday. The first guests got to enjoy burgers and beer from a 20-handle beer tap system.
A new space features 125 seats, allowing travelers to sample beer from Colorado’s largest independent brewery.
“An opportunity for people as they arrive into Denver and as they arrive into Colorado to experience our beers and this be one of the first things they see and one of the last memories they have as they’re visiting Colorado, we think this is really important to us and to our brand and this is something we’re really excited about,” said New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer.
New Belgium is one of four new breweries at DIA.