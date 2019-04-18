DENVER (CBS4) – After a few years with delayed winter sports due to a lack of ice the conditions were much different at Evergreen Lake this past winter. As of April 18 some sections still had ice on the surface.
One of the most famous ways for tracking ice on Evergreen Lake is to monitor when the infamous ‘barrel’ falls through the ice. The barrel is part of Evergreen Ice Melt which began during the winter of 2006/2007 as a fundraiser to benefit the Mountain Foothills Rotary Club, Evergreen Christian Outreach and a special needs program through the Evergreen Parks and Recreation District. A barrel is placed on the lake each winter and residents can purchase tickets to log a guess as to when the barrel will fall through the ice.
We’ve confirmed the barrel has fallen through the ice this year but we will not know the date and time until it is retrieved sometime next week.
2019 – TBA
2018 – dropped at 7:17 pm on March 25
2017 – dropped at 12:38 pm on March 15
2016 – dropped at 11:26 am on April 5
2015 – dropped at 12:50 pm on March 21
2014 – dropped at 1:17 pm on March 28
2013 – dropped at 4:56 pm on April 8
2012 – dropped at 1:04 pm on March 24
2011 – dropped at 11:06 am on March 22
2010 – dropped at 2:35 pm on April 12
2009 – dropped at 2:13 pm on March 5
2008 – dropped at 12:31 pm on April 6
2007 – dropped at 10:38 am on March 25