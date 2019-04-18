Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – John Carpenter, a Centennial man, has been formally charged with causing a deadly crash that killed a Colorado State Patrol trooper during a blizzard last month. On March 13, Corporal Daniel Groves was assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 76, halfway between Brighton and Fort Morgan, when he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle.
CSP officials said Groves drove to an area where he knew people would need his help during the unprecedented blizzard that became a “bomb cyclone.”
“He knew what was at stake when he went out Wednesday morning, but he went anyway because it’s worth it,” said Colorado State Patrol Chief Colonel Matthew Packard.
The driver of that vehicle, 58-year-old Carpenter, has been charged with careless driving causing death and failure to exercise due care when approaching a stationary vehicle causing death.
An advisement hearing has been set for May 29 at 9 a.m.