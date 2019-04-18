



– Returning to civilian life after military service can be a tough transition for veterans. One job fair caters to veterans who are searching for the right career path.

Jamie Medina is looking for her next job. She has a very specific idea of what she’s looking for, “Human resources or adviser positions.”

That’s quite a bit different from what she’s been doing. For the past few years, she’s been in school and before that she was in the navy.

“Now I’m starting to look for work… its time. My daughter’s in kindergarten and I’m ready to go back in,” said Medina.

Just like she did when she went back to school, she’s using her military experience to give her a leg up. She is at the Recruit Military Job Fair which was held Thursday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. It’s a hiring event for veterans to get them into the workforce.

Heidi Miller is the event facilitator for Recruit Military and an Army veteran. She says vets have lots of skills that would be useful for employers.

“Often times you’re a jack of all trades and there’s quite a few different leadership, marketing management and technical opportunities available for you,” said Miller.

She also knows how hard it can be to transition from the military to the private workforce.

“Myself being a veteran, transitioning out, you don’t know what’s available and what the right job opportunity is for you. So, if you can first hand see an organization, see what they’re all about and see how maybe that’s the right opportunity for you, it will give you insight into identifying if it’s the right opportunity,” said Miller.

Medina is counting on that to help find the perfect employer for her future. She has her pitch ready for any potential employers she will meet with.

“I have a lot of work experience, I’m ex-military and I’m dedicated in whatever I pursue,” said Medina.

If you missed Thursday’s event, check out Recruit Military website for job opportunities. The next in-person event is June 6 in Colorado Springs at The Broadmoor.